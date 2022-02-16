IFAN Financial Inc. (IFAN) Goes Pink Current. CEO Sees Positive Developments in Special Letter to Shareholders

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - IFAN FINANCIAL Inc. IFAN, CEO Larry Williams issued a Special Letter to Shareholders summarizing its recent accomplishments and, outlined the bright future the Company believes is on the horizon. The text of the letter follows:

"Dear Fellow Shareholder, since our acquisition of IFAN September 2021, we have had major successes and a few challenges. As a CEO, I have found it best to share a full picture with investors and shareholders. We experienced several challenges navigating thru OTC markets to establish our account. It took some time to get the needed court order conveying custodianship, which delayed our ability to update and inform our shareholders and stakeholders. We have successfully completed the aforementioned processes and are shifting our focus to OTC PINK compliance and our new business model."

We have identified two major revenue opportunities and internal priorities for IFAN Financial, Inc. moving forward:

1) Mental Health Facilities

2) Biosciences Products

3) Company Name Change to align with new industry

4) OTC PINK compliance - complete 2/16/2022

The Industry Opportunity

According to Globenewswire.com Behavioral Mental health market is valued at $90.5 Billion and is projected to be worth $132 Billion by 2027. Around the world, approximately one billion people suffer from mental disorders. About 284 people suffer from anxiety disorders.

Grandview Research Inc. estimates the Bioscience Technology industry will grow to $2.4 trillion by 2028 globally. Mental Health is the unspoken crisis of our times. The cost of this global crisis is enormous, yet psychiatric medicine today has failed to respond effectively to this problem.

IFAN believes we need to re-imagine mental health and provide a platform for lasting change to occur. There has never been a greater time of need for mental health solutions. That is why IFAN will focus on developing facilities centered on mental health. IFAN, has acquired a facility that will focus on behavioral health and biosciences in the U.S." Says, Larry Williams, CEO of IFAN Financial, Inc. IFAN

About IFAN Financial, Inc. IFAN IFAN Financial Inc., the new business model offers holistic solutions to mental health illnesses. IFAN is positioned to meet market growth needs for behavioral mental health therapy. Our goal of natural health and psychotherapy was accomplished with our first acquisition of a 14-acre, 380,000 square foot facility.

