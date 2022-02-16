Ongoing Investigation Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cortexyme, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cortexyme, Inc. ("Cortexyme" or "the Company") CRTX for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cortexyme issued a press release on October 26, 2021, "report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis)." The press release indicated that the Company's COR388 drug candidate failed to meet statistical significance in its primary endpoints, causing the Company's shares to dive 76% on the next day. In January and February 2022, the Company continued to suffer setbacks including the February 1, 2022, announcement that it would reduce its workforce by 53% as well as the resignations of Casey Lynch, the Company's CEO and Chair of the Board, and Steve Dominy, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer and a director.

