CASPR Group Rebrands as CASPR Technologies

CASPR Technologies
Company logo
Environmental health technology company CASPR Group is excited to announce its new name is CASPR Technologies. The updated branding will launch initially on the company's new website CASPRtech.com and will continue to roll out onto products and company materials through the coming year.
CASPR - which stands for Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction - uses proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion (NCC™) technology to provide healthier indoor air and surface environments across industries including healthcare, education, transportation, and commercial real estate. The brand change better reflects the company's technology solutions.
"Let's be clear about what type of company we are and the solutions CASPR provides," said Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman Gail Warrior. "We've always been an indoor environmental tech company with innovative solutions for healthcare, education, and commercial real estate. Showcasing technology in the company name aligns better with CASPR Technologies' business value proposition for customers and distributors."
CASPR differs from other air purification technologies on the market in two important ways: First, the technology acts continuously, as opposed to a filter, which episodically cleans the air; and second, it also protects surfaces from harmful bacteria and viruses. In fact, CASPR's revolutionary technology is the only continuous intervention that delivers effective oxidizing molecules to all surfaces including walls and floors, reducing bioburdens 24/7.
"When forming the company, there were business reasons to include 'Group' in the name," said CASPR CTO and inventor Dr. Christophe Suchy. "Since the advent of COVID-19, the world's conversation and interest level around pathogen concerns has evolved. CASPR's technology needs to be front and center as we provide the best solution for healthier indoor air and surfaces."
About CASPR Technologies
CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) Technologies is a health-tech company on a mission to make the world indoors a better place. As the leader in smart environmental indoor technology, our solutions work to ensure the air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and enhancing our performance in the process. Our award-winning, patent-pending NCC™ technology proactively and continuously disinfects indoor air and surfaces at the molecular level. Our innovative and proprietary products are low-maintenance, completely automated, and do not depend on pathogens "cycling" through filters to be effective. With CASPR: live, breathe, and work with safer air and surfaces around the clock. To learn more, visit www.casprtech.com.
For media information, contact
Sara Burgos, sburgos@sunwestpr.com
469-221-1820 (o) 786-282-8549 (c)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.