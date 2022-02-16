CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Icanic Brands Company Inc. (ICAN)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 février/February 2022) - Effective immediately, Icanic Brands Company Inc. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commission.
For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca
À compter d'aujourd'hui, Icanic Brands Company Inc. est suspendue conformément à la politique 3 du CSE. La suspension est considérée comme une suspension réglementaire au sens du Règlement 23-101 sur les règles de négociation. Une interdiction d'opérations a été émise par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de l'Ontario et de la Colombie-Britannique.
Pour plus d'informations sur les interdictions d'opérations, visitez la base de données des ordres d'interdiction d'opérations des Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières à www.securities-administrators.ca
Date:
|
le 16 février/February 2022
|
Symbol/Symbole:
|ICAN
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
