CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (PLNT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 16 février/February 2022) - Trading in the shares of Better Plant Sciences Inc. will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to CSE Policy 8. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
Please see the issuer's news release for further details.
_________________________________
La négociation des actions de Better Plant Sciences Inc. restera interrompue en attendant la réception et l'examen des documents acceptables concernant l'acquisition fondamentale conformément à la politique 8 du CSE. Cet arrêt réglementaire est imposé par l'Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières, l'organisme de réglementation du marché de la Bourse, conformément aux dispositions du paragraphe 10.9 (1) des Règles universelles d'intégrité du marché.
Veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse des émetteurs pour plus de détails.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Better Plant Sciences Inc.
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|PLNT
|Date:
|Le 16 février/February 2022
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
