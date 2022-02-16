Nebeus Adds Avalanche to Its App

BARCELONA, Spain - February 16, 2022 - (

The crypto-backed lending startup Nebeus has recently added Avalanche to its app and desktop platform. This new cryptocurrency addition will allow all Nebeus users to buy, sell, trade, and exchange Avalanche through their Nebeus accounts.

With Nebeus continually adding new crypto coins to its platform, this hardly comes as a surprise - only recently they added Algorand: the super-secure Pure Proof of Stake (PPoS) cryptocurrency.



What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is self-described as an "open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications."

Launched by Ava labs in 2020, Avalanche is already making headway and has recently become one of the most popular coins on the leading trading platforms, with many believing that it will be one of the top earners of 2022.



Why Avalanche?

One of the main benefits of Avalanche is that it is incredibly malleable (due to its compatibility with Ethereum's programming language, Solidity) and can be used to power things like stablecoins and NFTs.

This malleability enables developers to create private blockchains, referred to as "subnets," giving people the freedom to experiment and create more secure and efficient blockchain technology.

And while traditional crypto transactions have been expensive, time-consuming, and bad for the environment, Avalanche seeks to eliminate that by creating the world's fastest blockchain.

This has been a huge selling point for Avalanche, and as the world looks for more sustainable solutions in almost every aspect of daily life, it comes as no surprise that Avalanche has become massively popular in such a short amount of time.

The future of Avalanche at Nebeus

Over the coming months, Nebeus plans to integrate Avalanche into its other services, which means that Avalanche will be available in crypto-backed lending.

Nebeus offers a range of crypto-backed lending services to meet the unique requirements of all its users - whether it's a small cash loan or a loan for a new home, Nebeus can help.

Although Avalanche has performed well in recent months, it could quite easily continue to grow in value over the coming years. So, if people are unwilling to sell their Avalanche just yet, taking out a loan against it and letting it mature might be the best option.

