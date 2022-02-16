Milbrook Properties Ltd. Sells Serramar Apartments to National REIT for $72M

Serramar Apartments
Milbrook Properties sells Serramar Apartments for $72 million
On Feb. 9, 2022, Milbrook Properties Ltd. sold the 302-unit garden apartment community at 6701 W. Oakland Park Blvd Lauderhill, FL, Serramar Apartments to a national REIT for $72 million.
Built in 1986, Serramar features 16 garden apartment buildings, gated access, two pools, a lighted outdoor basketball court, dog park, car care station, business center, fully equipped gym, and two new BBQ areas. The property offers 5-floor plans with one and two-bedroom units ranging from 800 to 1,200 sqft. Additionally, Serramar has a 24/7 maintenance team and two leasing specialists.
The property was acquired by Milbrook in February of 2020. Since its acquisition, Milbrook has made significant improvements to the community, including painting each building, renovating both pools, providing new pool furniture, adding BBQ areas, and updating the security/gate systems. Additionally, their team's main focus was upgrading many of the apartments with stainless steel appliances, new flooring, lighting, electric, and renovating the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.
Over the last two years, the multi-family real estate sector has seen an immense increase in property values and tenancy. Due to the renovations completed by Milbrook's team, Serramar has been 99% rented over the last year, which had not occurred at the property or seen at other communities in the local area in over 20 years. As a result, the demand for luxury apartments and communities has skyrocketed. Amenities such as an on-site fitness center, pet-friendly rentals, and pools have become standard for most high-end apartment complexes in South Florida.
Founded in 1933, Milbrook Properties is a fifth-generation real estate management, acquisition, and development company. Their portfolio consists of over 55 residential, multi-family, and office properties located throughout the East Coast. The company stands apart as a real estate organization featuring full-time, hands-on supervision, maintenance, and leasing system.
Milbrook is now actively looking for new retail and multi-family acquisitions, targeting supermarket anchored shopping centers and 100+ unit garden apartment complexes along the East Coast with concentrations in Florida and the Northeast. If you are looking to sell your retail or multi-family property, please reach out to Thomas LiPuma at tjlipuma@milbrookproperties.com or call (516) 869-1240.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.