MindBio Therapeutics, IMIO Life to take the stage at the LSD Conference: A Molecular Masterclass

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose") the leading guide to the business of psychedelics will be hosting the upcoming LSD Conference in an entirely virtual format which will be held on February 17 starting at 1:15pm EST.

Headline sponsor of the event is MindBio Therapeutics a clinical stage drug development company conducting research into microdosing and medicinal use of psychedelic medicines to treat a range of debilitating mental health conditions.

The event is brought to you by IMIO. IMIO is dedicated to identifying and refining the use of psychedelic molecules to better treat chronic pain. The approach is to combine known molecules with our proprietary BTLS drug delivery technology, enabling better penetration of molecules into the brain, reducing the therapeutic dose, providing a safer treatment while minimizing adverse effects.

Explore the Schedule

*All times are Eastern Standard Time Zone.

1:15pm: Emerging Treatments in Mental Health - MindBio Therapeutics

Featuring Justin Hanka.

1:30 pm: The History of That "Curious Molecule"

Featuring Crystal Carson, William Leonard Pickard.

2:00pm: LSD Assisted Therapies/Retreats in Germany

Featuring Maja Theresa Balz, Konstantin Neumann.

2:30pm: Overcoming the Lingering Effects of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide - IMIO Life

Featuring Dr. Tal Hasson.

3:00pm: LSD IP: Tripping Over the Patent Landscape?

Featuring Graham Pechenik.

3:30pm: Psychotherapy With a Side of LSD: The Neuroscience and Where it's Headed

Featuring Najla Guthrie.

Additional information about the LSD Masterclass, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: microdose.buzz/lsd-masterclass.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Molecular Masterclass Conference Series

The Molecular Masterclass is a speaker series designed for deep dives into the world's favourite psychoactive and psychedelic substances.

Previous events included: The Ketamine Conference, The Ibogaine Conference, The Mushroom Conference, and The MDMA Conference.

Additional information about LSD Masterclass, including registration details, speakers are available at https://microdose.buzz/lsd-conference.

Events Contact: kristina@microdose.buzz

