Mighty Sesame® Co. Introduces New Harissa Tahini, Whole Seed Squeeze-and-Serve Tahini

BAYONNE, N.J. - February 16, 2022 - (

)

Mighty Sesame Co., maker of all-natural, squeeze-and-serve tahini, introduces new Mighty Sesame® Harissa Tahini, the first-ever harissa-flavored tahini on the market. The Mighty Sesame Harissa is spicy and squeezable and joins the wildly popular Mighty Sesame Organic Squeezable Tahini and Mighty Sesame Whole Seed Tahini. The new variety contains a blend of natural harissa spices for a distinctively aromatic, roasted-chile pepper flavor profile with a kick. Its spicy taste and creamy texture add just the right amount of heat and flavor to your favorite dressings, dips, meats, and vegetables. The creamy, ready-to-use Mighty Sesame Tahini makes tahini the next new condiment that you will literally put on everything, including sandwiches, burgers, salads, and all your favorite foods.

Tahini continues to trend globally as consumers and chefs discover new ways to use the creamy, nutrient-rich condiment. The launch of Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini adds just the right amount of flavor and heat to all your favorite foods, from dressings and dips to meat and veggies. The Mighty Sesame Whole Seed Tahini sesame seeds are incredibly nutrient-rich with calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron. They are also a great source of vitamins and antioxidants, like B1 and E, good fats, fiber, and protein. Mighty Sesame Co. makes its tahini from the finest Ethiopian sesame seeds and serves it in shake-and-squeeze bottles for maximum convenience. These nutrient-dense tahini varieties deliver premium quality and flavor, making them the ideal complement to any dish. The Mighty Sesame tahini varieties are loaded with protein and calcium and are vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, kosher, and halal. This makes the tahini line completely guilt-free for all, and it can easily be used as a healthy alternative to peanut butter or mayonnaise.

Top off your favorites with Mighty Sesame and put it on everything. Mighty Sesame Co's all-natural, squeeze-and-serve tahini makes it possible to use Tahini in ways well beyond Hummus. Mighty Sesame Tahini is delicious for sandwiches, on burgers, for salads, as part of cheese and charcuterie boards, and in the many ways, you have imagined using your favorite hot sauce, ketchup, or other condiments.

The Mighty Sesame Co.'s website, www.mightysesame.com, offers many unique recipes that utilize tahini to enhance their delicious quality. Some of these recipes include tahini strawberry banana smoothie, creamy hummus, tahini caramel cups, tahini walnut brownies, tahini coleslaw, grilled sweet potatoes with tahini basil vinaigrette, and fish tacos with tahini and sriracha.

It is available in varieties such as Mighty Sesame Organic Squeezable Tahini and Mighty Sesame Original Whole Seed Tahini. Like all Mighty Sesame tahini varieties, the Harissa variety is ready-to-use with just a shake and a squeeze, no stirring required. It is packed with protein and contains 260mg of calcium per serving. Organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, kosher, and halal, it is a 100% guilt-free option for everyone. For more information and recipes on the Mighty Sesame Co Tahini line and all the products, please visit www.mightysesame.com.

All flavors of Mighty Sesame Tahini come in 10.9 oz/master pack of eight bottles with an MSRP of $5.99 per 10.9 oz. bottle.) Mighty Sesame is distributed by Kayco, headquartered in Bayonne, N.J. (www.Kayco.com).

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

973.405.4600

hayden@bendergrouppr.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: