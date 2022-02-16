HANYS Marketplace Partners With SpendMend to Deliver Profit Recovery to New York Hospitals



HANYS Marketplace™ today announced its partnership with SpendMend, the leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to optimize the cost-cycle for the healthcare industry. This partnership was confirmed after a thorough review of SpendMend's work with major healthcare systems across the country and throughout the state of New York.

"We are pleased to add the SpendMend Profit Recovery Solution to our portfolio," said Al Campanella, executive vice president, HANYS Marketplace. "Managing costs is both a critical component of survival and a vital strategy for growth. SpendMend has demonstrated a best-in-class ability to help hospitals manage the cost-cycle while driving dollars back to their bottom line. We are excited to see their solution impact more healthcare facilities throughout New York."

SpendMend serves over 120 major healthcare networks comprised of more than 2,800 hospitals and facilities across the country. The company leverages nearly three decades of expertise, award-winning technology and a massive supply chain database to help clients identify and recapture lost profits. SpendMend was identified as the Best Profit Recovery Solution in Healthcare for 2022 by Corporate Visions Magazine, as well as a Best Product (in healthcare) to Reduce the Financial Impact of COVID-19 by the American Business Awards.

"We are thrilled to partner with HANYS Marketplace to help them extend even more value to their membership," said Dan Geelhoed, founder and CEO of SpendMend. "We look forward to assisting more New York hospitals by delivering innovative cost-savings solutions, insightful transaction analysis and improved visibility across their business relationships."

New York hospitals and health systems interested in learning more about SpendMend should contact Terry August, director of marketing at taugust@hanys.org.

About HANYS Marketplace

HANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost-savings and delivery transformation. Uniquely in tune to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is the leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics, along with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

HANYS Marketplace Media Contact:

Janae Quackenbush

jquacken@hanys.org

SpendMend Media Contact:

Amanda Geelhoed

Marketing Director, SpendMend

ageelhoed@spendmend.com

