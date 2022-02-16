Webgility Celebrates 15 Years of Helping Grow Ecommerce Businesses



Launched as a side hustle in 2007, Webgility is celebrating 15 years in business and its evolution into the Modern Commerce Workspace™ helping online sellers automate their accounting, inventory, and much more.

Fifteen years ago, Webgility founder and CEO Parag Mamnani sold his house and poured all his savings into finding a way to help ecommerce businesses simplify and automate their operations. The economy was shrinking, but he was optimistic and willing to take the risk. Mamnani then recruited a team to create and launch Webgility, the revolutionary product that solves the pain point of manual data entry for ecommerce sellers. Now, a decade and a half later, the team has worked with thousands of entrepreneurs who have that same can-do attitude on which the company was founded.

"Small business owners have tremendous creativity and drive but struggle under a mountain of complicated data and manual tasks," Mamnani said. "I started Webgility to help these businesses with tools and insights to help them grow. I'm proud to have served so many great businesses and delighted by all the recognition we've received for not only our software, but the quality of our service."

The SaaS company had an eventful year leading up to this milestone, including:

Launching key partnerships to bring ecommerce automation to thousands of companies using QuickBooks

Recognition from G2 as a leader in multichannel retail, ecommerce data integration, inventory control, and several other categories

Processing $7.8B of GMV, 56M orders, and over 60M products for its customer base that comprises 5,000+ organizations

Transitioning to a fully remote team of more than 150 employees and hiring experienced leaders in Growth and R&D

Plans for 2022 include major investments into Webgility's product, international expansion, and more. Additionally, the team continues to grow with open roles in engineering, customer success, and marketing. As retailers and brands adapt to meet the needs of today's shoppers, Webgility is innovating right alongside them.

Commerce is changing rapidly. Your customers have increasing expectations. Your competitors are on your heels. Stop wasting precious time on data entry, jumping into multiple systems, and tracking mind-numbing spreadsheets. Webgility's Modern Commerce Workspace™ is designed to work with QuickBooks and brings together all your commerce apps. With Webgility, you can expand your ecommerce business, cut time and money spent on accounting, and get insights to increase profitability. Recognized as the leader by G2 for providing top-rated solutions and services for SMBs, it's no wonder over 5,000 businesses rely on Webgility every day. Let us help you get back to business so you can grow faster and win. Learn more at www.webgility.com.

