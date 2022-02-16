Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With United Teletech Financial

Prisma Campaigns
Prisma Campaigns has recently formed a new relationship with United Teletech Financial, a Federal Credit Union, as a key marketing automation solution for its future.
Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, paired up with United Teletech Financial to deliver a personalized marketing automation and communication solution. United Teletech Financial, with over 24,000 members and more than $325 million in assets, is modernizing how they engage with their members, first by launching a new website, and now by utilizing Prisma's omnichannel marketing automation.
Chris Stratton, Lead, Marketing and Communications at United Teletech Financial, says, "United Teletech Financial is dedicated to improving our members' financial well-being and providing the most meaningful products and services to help them achieve their financial goals. Through Prisma, we can better communicate with new and existing members while ensuring that they find the right solution to fit their financial needs."
Through this relationship, Prisma continues its mission to provide financial organizations with a solution that seamlessly communicates with members and increases engagement with their financial services and tools.
About United Teletech Financial
United Teletech Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving their members and their families since 1967. Originally chartered to serve the needs of Bell Labs employees, membership to United Teletech Financial is now open to any person who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Monmouth and Ocean counties and portions of central Middlesex County in New Jersey. Visit their website at utfinancial.org.
About Prisma Campaigns
Prisma Campaigns is a marketing platform designed for financial institutions. Selected as CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, Prisma helps financial institutions boost loyalty and increase share of wallet through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value. For more information on how Prisma can help enhance your customer experience, contact the Prisma team at communications@prismacampaigns.com or visit prismacampaigns.com.
