Gate.io's VIP Sharing Campaign Offers Great Incentives to Institutional Clients



Gate.io Institutional Services

Gate.io Institutional Services Offers VIP Sharing Incentives





MAJURO, Marshall Islands - February 16, 2022 - (

)

Gate.io, one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges, recently launched its VIP Sharing campaign aimed at incentivising Market Makers (MMs) to join the platform, by offering higher VIP tiered access to the platform, which offers lower trading fees and other rewards for high volume clients.

Gate.io VIP Services

At Gate.io, Premium VIP users enjoy many exclusive services and benefits including lower fees and higher rates for trading, increases in withdrawal limits for their assets, 1-on-1 services, exclusive meetups at industry conferences and many more services available only to the platform's VIP members.

Through these services, VIP members benefit greatly from certain features offered exclusively to them. One of the contributing factors to Gate.io's growth has been VIP members trading on the platform. Starting in 2022, Gate.io hopes to continuously bring quality user experience for their VIP members with more new benefits and campaigns, starting with the VIP Sharing Campaign.

VIP Sharing Campaign

In order to showcase the quality of Gate.io VIP services, Gate.io has announced its VIP Sharing campaign where users can enjoy VIP service fees at a discount for one month. In order to subscribe to this special campaign, the account must hold 2.5BTC or 200,000 USDT, whilst trading volume during the last 30 days must be greater than 3000 BTC. Once the 1 month membership is over, the company hopes users will continue to make use of the service.

About GIS

Gate.io Institutional Services is one of the major services provided by Gate.io, which covers VIP clients from around the world ranging from hedge fund firms, professional trading firms, market maker firms, and many more. Well-established firms such as Nibbio, Tower Research, and Banxa already collaborate with Gate.io, where the company values professional relationships.

About Gate.io

Gate.io allows blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 1,250 of the leading cryptocurrencies for over 10 million users from over 190 countries. The exchange offers spot, margin, futures and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and its dedicated GateChain platform. The company also offers a wholly integrated suite of products such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace, crypto loans and more.

Contact

Dion Guillaume

Head of Content at Gate.io

dion@mail.gate.io

