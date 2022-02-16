Tips for How to Recruit, Retain & Engage Accounting Talent to Be Shared During Embark + FloQast + Workiva Webinar

A sharp decrease in enrollment in the accounting industry now perpetuated by the job-leaving trend, The Great Resignation has left many in a fierce competition for talent. To help accounting and finance teams address these and other human capital challenges, FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, has joined with Embark and Workiva for a webinar entitled, From the Great Resignation to Re-Examination: How to Recruit, Retain, and Engage Finance Talent on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. EST.
Led by Billy Leigh, Finance Transformation Practice Leader, Embark, Brett Hughes, Tech Alliance Manager and Audit Industry Evangelist, FloQast and Josh Gertsch, Director of Product Marketing, Workiva, participants will hear relatable stories on the struggles other finance teams are facing and steps to examine fundamental workplace systems and processes.
Other take-aways include:
- Recruitment and retention trends for today's accounting and finance personnel
- How an increase in regulatory pressures will impact accounting and finance departments
- How to improve employee retention and performance with technology
Registration for the one-hour event on February 23, 2022 at 2pm EST is free and now open. Participants may earn 1 CPE credit.
About FloQast
FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams - including Twilio, Coinbase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.
