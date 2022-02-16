NEW YORK - February 16, 2022 - (

)

A press release is a compelling and concise news story that's typically written by a public relations professional and distributed to targeted media sources to announce something newsworthy.

Press releases can address topics such as company milestones, community involvement, and the publication of a special report, for example.

But what happens when a brand can't quite put its thumb on a newsworthy topic? This is when companies need to pinpoint an interesting angle. The angle is essentially the point or theme of a piece of content.

"Finding a unique angle when developing press release content is an important factor in its success," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.

To expand on this topic and provide readers with tactical information, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution, published a brand-new Smart Start that covers a number of topics including:

The importance of newsworthiness.

What's an angle?

How to find a newsworthy angle for a press release.

"This guide is a valuable resource that professionals can use when they find themselves in a creative rut and need a spark to uncover a newsworthy angle that'll guide their press release writing," added Terenzio.

Download the How to Develop a Newsworthy Angle Smart Start today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: