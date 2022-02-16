Expert Tips for Beating Inflation on Routine Home Maintenance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. - February 16, 2022 - (

Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, the fastest and easiest service for residential rain gutter and downspout cleaning across the country, today released its guide to holding down the costs of routine home maintenance services in the face of rising inflation. The guide covers services including gutter cleaning, yard care, and more.

In the past year, the cost of routine home maintenance services has risen from seven to 10 percent due in part to labor shortages and inflation coupled with increased demand. Homeowners struggling with rising costs will find expert tips in the newly released guide on the Clean Pro website.

"Homeowners are really getting hit with rising costs for everything which can lead to avoiding routine maintenance altogether, which is never a good idea," said Jonathan Byrd, CEO and founder of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "We created this guide to help homeowners understand what they can easily do to help hold down costs on a variety of services and in a variety of ways."

Routine Maintenance Costs are Rising

Costs have risen between seven and 10 percent across a variety of services many homeowners count on to keep their homes in good condition. Many homeowners are choosing between keeping these important services and other monthly expenses and often think maintenance can be put off until prices come down.

"Home maintenance such as gutter cleaning is never good to put off," Byrd added. "The cost of damage or lack of performance that can be caused by putting off important maintenance including gutter cleaning, HVAC tune-ups and other services will be much larger than the expense of the service. These are services that need to be done and are not suitable for the average homeowner to try and do themselves," he added.

How To Save Money When Costs Increase

The guide outlines ways any homeowner can take to lower their routine maintenance costs - from annual maintenance agreements which can lower costs by 20% or more per service to discounts for seniors, healthcare workers, and association members, and more.

"The last thing we want is for someone to be priced out of doing routine maintenance," Byrd continued. "We believe our guide will really help homeowners find a way to control their expenses and get the work done without compromising on quality or maintenance frequency."

About Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

Founded in 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning is a leading residential and commercial rain gutter cleaning service provider in over 200 major markets and their surrounding communities. Utilizing industry-leading technology, Clean Pro can quote and schedule home gutter cleaning and light repair services without a home visit or appointment. Homeowners save time, prevent damage, and avoid the risk of accidents with our professional gutter cleaning. Learn more at cleanproguttercleaning.com.

