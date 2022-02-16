20 Years and Counting: SenSource's Youngstown Success Story



"You can't break a city built from steel" are the words painted on a new mural outside a shopping mall near Youngstown, Ohio. While SenSource and its owners, Joe Varacalli and Kevin Stefko, are far removed from the steel industry, the spirit of their technology company still resonates with the pride, grit, and perseverance engraved in its hometown's historic identity.

Forward-thinking entrepreneurs, like Varacalli and Stefko, recognized the potential of the city. Low-cost operating expenses and a pool of talented professionals replaced iron ore as the city's most prized resources and The Tech Belt began to take shape.

Albeit in the midst of the dot-com bust, in 2002 Varacalli and Stefko developed a successful business as an online supplier of various sensors for industrial applications such as motion detectors and parts counters. It wasn't long before they found their niche with people-counting sensors as customers became more data-focused, seeking ways to quantify the success of their businesses.

Twenty years down the road and SenSource has become a leader in the industry, with a SaaS reporting and analytics platform at the core of its people-counting product offerings. All of this is made possible by its team of in-house software developers, technical support, and professional team members.

"When Kevin and I started growing our business, we cast a wide net to find ideal professionals to carry out our company's vision. And every time we've grown, every search always ends with a quality, local candidate from the Youngstown area," explains Joe Varacalli, SenSource President.

SenSource provides people-counting technologies across the nation to customers such as Disney World, Sephora, Harbor Freight Tools, the National 9/11 Memorial Museum, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library System.

While many major players in the industry reside in Silicon Valley, or even overseas, SenSource maintains its industry leadership from their office in Youngstown, Ohio. This is something of which Varacalli and Stefko remain steadfastly proud and look to continue in the future. Twenty years and counting.

Kevin Stefko, Vice President of SenSource reflects, "It's an honor to watch our company grow; moreover, it's an honor to provide livelihoods to 22 hardworking people in this community. Together we celebrate 20 years of success and pay homage to Youngstown by shifting the city's narrative to The Tech Belt."

