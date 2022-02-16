HEADCHECK HEALTH Adds Sports Tech Veteran VP of Revenue and Strategy to Lead Expansion

Tanner Highlen
HEADCHECK HEALTH VP of Sales and Revenue Growth
HEADCHECK HEALTH, Inc. ("HEADCHECK"), a leading tech-enabled provider of concussion protocol management for sports organizations, announced today the appointment of Tanner Highlen as the Company's Vice President of Revenue and Strategy.
Highlen is a startup and sports technology veteran, having been an early member of the CaptainU team that was sold to BlueStar Ventures and subsequently to GenStar as part of BlueStar Sports and Stack Sports. After revitalizing the CaptainU business coming out of the COVID-19 shutdown, Highlen is making the leap to HEADCHECK to lead the company's growth into the United States and global sports markets. His experience as an NCAA Division 1 college football player at Northwestern University and prior years playing contact sports intimately exposed him to the prevalence of concussion in sports.
"I am thrilled to join HEADCHECK," said the Chicago-based Highlen. "Harrison [Brown] and Kerry [Costello] have established a flourishing company culture based on winning while still centered on player safety. It's clear why so many professional and amateur leagues and teams are taking the guesswork out of concussion protocol management by investing in athlete safety through HEADCHECK. Our next phase of growth is going to be an exciting one."
"With his sports background and industry experience, Tanner is a perfect fit to help lead HEADCHECK in our next phase of growth," said HEADCHECK CEO Harrison Brown. "After an extensive search process, we're confident that Tanner will be a key piece in getting HEADCHECK in place for all sports organizations that are serious about concussion protocol management."
About HEADCHECK HEALTH, Inc.
At HEADCHECK, our goal is simple: we want to prevent mismanaged head injuries. Our tools help all those involved in the identification, management, and care of a suspected concussion.
Whether at the amateur or professional level, HEADCHECK's end-to-end solutions enable organizations of all types and sizes to execute their current concussion protocols, support athlete recovery, and mitigate risk.
Join the wave of over 3,000 progressive organizations that HEADCHECK empowers to make a difference in player safety, from professional sports leagues like Major League Soccer, the Canadian Football League, and the Canadian Junior Hockey League to your community's sports teams and clinics: http://www.headcheckhealth.com.
