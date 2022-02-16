Entheon Biomedical Partners with Wavepaths on Upcoming Observational Study

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. ENBI ENTBF 1XU ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, is launching the upcoming EBIQ-101 Observational Trial ("EBIQ-101" or the "Trial") in partnership with Wavepaths LLC ("Wavepaths"). The study is taking place at Heading Health LLC ("Heading Health") with Dr. Steve Levine, MD, as principal investigator. Recruitment for EBIQ-101 has been completed and the first patient dose is scheduled to occur later this week.

Entheon, the sponsor of EBIQ-101, is thrilled to be partnering with Wavepaths, a generative music technology company that, in part, provides music experiences for psychedelic therapy. Wavepaths' technology enables the music experience to be fully personalized to the individual patient's preferences and needs and adapted live to suit these needs as they evolve during the course of a therapy session. Integrating neuroscience, machine learning, music theory and experience design to optimize music experiences for therapeutic outcomes, Wavepaths will be implementing its platform within the EBIQ-101 study.

Wavepaths will also be gathering scientific evidence about how changes in musical structure (such as depth, intensity, etc.) correlate with EEG measures of neurological activity during ketamine administration. The Psychedelic Music Questionnaire, developed by Wavepaths, will also be used in the study, which will help Wavepaths optimize its music system to create desired brain changes in patients receiving ketamine treatment for depression.

"In addition to supporting the study itself, Wavepaths hopes that the results will demonstrate how Wavepaths' adaptive music platform can be used to support psychedelic therapy within a clinical trial setting," says Mendel Kaelen, Founder & CEO of Wavepaths. "Because Wavepaths can be used to achieve specific emotional states and levels of intensity, it allows for variation across sessions while retaining reliability."

To learn more about Wavepaths, please visit www.wavepaths.com.

"Music has long been considered a crucial element of the psychedelic therapy experience, so partnering with Wavepaths on this study is a great opportunity to further determine and discover the effect of audio in therapeutic settings," says Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon. "As a leading-edge technology and sound engineering company, Wavepaths has led the way in the development of augmented and adaptive soundscapes that can serve as a therapeutic modality in and of themselves. There is no other company we'd rather have supporting this study and its participants."

EBIQ-101, an Open Label Observational Study, is being conducted at Heading Health, LLC ("Heading Health") to observe the EEG pattern of participants being treated with intramuscular ketamine for treatment-resistant major depressive disorder. The data collected will be used to inform the understanding of brain activity changes in response to ketamine.

For more information on the study, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05095792?term=EBIQ-101.

In addition, genetic markers across participants will be compared, while data on the impact of genetic markers and response to ketamine will also be analyzed. Study results will further advance Entheon's biomarker program for characterizing various drug states and mental health disorders.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX™, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using N, N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID™, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ™, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

