SYNLawnⓇ Announces New Bocce Ball Court System

DALTON, Ga. - February 16, 2022 - (

)

SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced its new Bocce Ball Court System called SYNPro Bocce is now available for commercial and residential installations.



"Since more and more people want to spend time outdoors, we have seen an increase in the popularity of activities like bocce ball," said George Neagle, executive vice president of SYNLawn. "Demand has gone up for bocce ball court installations, and our new SYNPro Bocce product complements our existing sports surfacing options, like our popular putting green system."

SYNPro Bocce delivers unmatched durability, and it can easily be incorporated into most landscape designs with its beautiful aesthetic. It's the perfect choice for bocce courts of all play levels, and ideal to be offered as an amenity for multi-family developments, hospitality properties, public recreational areas, senior living communities and more.

SYNPro Bocce is the ideal surface for bocce ball courts due to its true ball roll, minimal bounce, stain resistance, excellent drainage and low maintenance. Plus, there is no watering required, snow removal is easy, and its ADA-compliant surface is safe to play on after the rain. Additional product features and benefits include:

Unmatched lifetime warranty;

EnviroLoc+™ plant-based backing;

UV stabilized yarns to resist fading from the sun; and

Warranted against reflective light

Learn more about SYNPro Bocce at www.synlawn.com/shop/synpro-bocce.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

# # #

Caitlyn Moser

614-506-5851

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: