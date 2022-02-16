Fly Launchpad, a Significant Addition in Support of the Crypto-Dominated Future

Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Driven by the principles of complete transparency and understanding investors' needs, the FLy team has developed a Launchpad platform that provides its users with a high degree of risk protection within the volatile space of DeFi investing.

The Fly ecosystem features a FLy Launchpad for IDO projects along with other interesting offerings. This platform is designed to support and advise projects; right from their formation phase to the launch phase. The Fly team will also guide the project teams to attract communities, bring onboard investors, and ensure a successful token launch. FlyECO also features multiple products for future-oriented individuals believing in a crypto-dominated future, eliminating middleman transactions.

The FLy ecosystem, powered by its utility token Franklin (FLy), serves as the fuel that powers the platform. FLy is a utility token with an actual purpose: users hold FLy Tokens to get access to the Launchpad and risk-free IDO which is a distinguishing feature amidst other launchpad platforms. FLy token holders also get access to such solutions as Copy Trading for API trading produced by quantitative trading algorithms, FLyDEX for traders and solutions for FLy token, such as staking and farming, a network bridge and more to come.

How could one participate in the FLy launchpad risk-free platform? What are the requirements?





Requirements are pretty simple and affordable - just to hold at least 10 000 FLy tokens. These Fly tokens can be invested in FLy Staking or FLy Copy Trading.

Moreover, FLy Launchpad has simple tier system:

If a user holds from 10 000 FLy to 50 000 FLy, they can participate in IDOs.

If a user holds from 50 001 FLy to 200 000 FLy, in this case, the Launchpad guarantees the minimum possible allocation in risk-free IDO.

If a user holds from 200 001 FLy to 500 000 FLy, in this case, the Launchpad guarantees maximum possible allocation in risk-free IDO.

If a user holds more than 500 001 FLy, this user becomes whitelisted in a risk-free IDO.

FLyECO has ideated a computation system that rewards early users on the platform, thus, it is a value that FLyECO pursues. New projects can raise USDT within a few hours and go on to yield excellent results. Nevertheless, the platform doesn't create high entry barriers for latecomers. Full list of recent and upcoming IDO is available at the official FLy Launchpad website.

About Fly Launchpad

FLy Launchpad helps and advises project teams on how to best attract communities and increase the number of investors for a successful launch of their token. The launchpad provides a full fundraising service, starting from advisory to post-listing, marketing and market-making support.

The FLy team is looking for strong projects with a unique and innovative vision in the crypto space.

The FLy community enjoys the opportunity to invest in high-quality projects with good conditions, which are similar to pre-seed and seed institutional rounds.

FLy Launchpad offers completely risk-free IDOs and creates a win-win situation for both projects and investors.

