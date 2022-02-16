Hemisphere GNSS Announces New Vega 34™ Heading and Positioning OEM Board and Firmware Updates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - February 16, 2022 - (

Today, Hemisphere GNSS (Hemisphere) announces the fourth of the Vega™ series heading and positioning OEM board using the Lyra II™ and Aquila™ chipset technology. Integrators who use predecessor Hemisphere 34-pin products like Crescent Vector H220 and Phantom 34 OEM boards enjoy a quick and easy transition to the improved positioning performance and the superior satellite tracking abilities of the Vega series.

The Vega 34 board connectors have no circuitry changes and are identical for all Vector users who can now add Atlas H10 and H30 PPP in their solutions. "Vega 34 gives our integrators an easy path forward to enrich their own product offerings," said Miles Ware, Director of Marketing at Hemisphere. "For the first time, Crescent Vector integrators can upgrade to multi-frequency without changing pinouts. They can also take advantage of other standard features like over 1100 tracking channels, Cygnus™ interference mitigation technology and spectral analysis."

The introduction of the Vega 34 board brings a new firmware release. Version 6.05 extends several features and improvements and introduces NavIC (IRNSS) tracking and positioning across the entire Vega and Phantom product lines. Both RTK and Atlas positioning solutions are enhanced with an improved performance in challenging environments. Users of the BeiDou satellite systems and B2b PPP integrators will see significant advances in their solutions.

About Hemisphere GNSS Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures positioning and heading products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L- band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision positioning and heading. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product, service, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

