Deliveright Accelerates Growth in 2021; Hits One Million Deliveries Milestone

Deliveright, the leading white-glove, final-mile digital delivery platform, today announced record results for 2021, with more than 100% year-over-year growth in revenue. The company's substantial momentum is fueled by Grasshopper, Deliveright's proprietary AI solution for automating complicated supply chain problems. The ability to solve fulfillment, logistics, and final mile delivery for heavy goods, such as furniture, has become a differentiating factor for e-commerce merchants throughout the last year, increasing demand for Deliveright's technology and services.

In 2021, Deliveright added more than 450 new customers and doubled its employee headcount. The company added 14 new dedicated freight lanes to accommodate customer growth, broadening its reach, reducing costs, and decreasing inefficiencies like multiple stops during transit.

Notably, Deliveright extended its network to the Canadian market, addressing the demand for final-mile support with its patented delivery platform, Grasshopper. The company also cut the ribbon on a new technology center in Israel, naming industry veteran Haim Haviv its chief technology officer (CTO). Haviv succeeds Ori Anavim, Deliveright's co-founder and original CTO, now chief operating officer, overseeing the company's continued expansion.

"The supply chain is more stressed than ever, and merchants can no longer rely on traditional delivery processes to seamlessly manage fulfillment," said Doug Ladden, Deliveright CEO. "Our customers need technology combined with personalized, high-touch service to help them meet expectations in a market where the baseline is set by the tech giants of the industry."

In May, Deliveright scaled its business by establishing a key partnership with Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform. Shopify merchants shipping heavy goods can now leverage the Grasshopper platform to manage logistics and final-mile deliveries anywhere in the U.S.

Deliveright grew its customer base in 2021, joining forces with key industry players, including Downstream Logistics, Blueprint Logistics, and RPM Delivery Service. With Deliveright's technology, the companies can streamline delivery management and logistics for their customers. These integrations pave the way for more strategic partnerships in 2022.

About Deliveright

Deliveright is the first AI-powered logistics and delivery technology company to solve final-mile, heavy-goods delivery challenges for e-commerce, retailers, and manufacturers needing white-glove service. Launched in 2018 to streamline the supply chain for heavy goods, Deliveright's technology, combined with its vast delivery network, makes white-glove delivery seamless, transparent, and accessible for businesses of all sizes, enabling improved customer experience and increased revenue. Deliveright's proprietary logistics technology platform, Grasshopper®, manages all stages of fulfillment, enabling complete supply chain visibility to the customer's home. Serving more than 1,000 customers in e-commerce and manufacturing across the furniture, industrial equipment, and transportation industries, Grasshopper is also licensed nationwide by delivery and freight companies, ensuring that every delivery is tracked across a complex transportation network and customer service platform. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com/.

