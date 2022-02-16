MicroAgility, Inc. Welcomes Director of Business Development and Client Relations, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

Paul Hill
MicroAgility, an award-winning Strategy Execution Consultancy, announced today that Paul Hill has joined as Director of Business Development and Client Relations in the Austin office. Paul is expected to help MicroAgility expand its best-in-class strategy execution services to companies in the Texas Triangle (AKA Texaplex).
Paul lives in Austin and brings over 20 years of business development and leadership experience to MiroAgility. His strong business acumen combined with a keen sense of how to leverage strategic insights allows him to partner proactively with clients and offer innovative strategy execution solutions.
Prior to joining MicroAgility, Paul worked at EMC, Oracle, P2 Energy, and Perot (Dell) and has gained deep expertise by helping dozens of clients with the execution of their digital strategies. Paul received his MBA in Finance & Marketing from the University of Houston and BBA in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin. "Paul has demonstrated a commitment to understanding the strategy execution mindset along with a passion for serving client needs, and using this knowledge to help clients execute their business strategies," said Sajid Khan, President of MicroAgility. Sajid also added "We are thrilled for Paul to join our team. He has a breadth and depth of understanding of the industry coupled with a strong commitment to providing superior customer service and exceptional strategies execution solutions to his clients - all qualities and attributes which are crucial for this role."
"I am honored to join the MicroAgility team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last two decades. MicroAgility is perfectly positioned to help its clients digitally transform their businesses for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace," stated Paul Hill, Director of Business Development and Client Relations, MicroAgility.
Press Contact: Al Abbas | AAbbas@MicroAgility.com
