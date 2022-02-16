Kwento Comics, First All-Asian Women Comic Book Company Set to Release Debut Issue



Kwento Comics' The Mask of Haliya Issue 1 Front Cover

Kwento Comics' The Mask of Haliya: Eye of the Serpent Issue 1 Front Cover





Kwento Comics is proud to announce the upcoming release of their first graphic novel series, The Mask of Haliya. The first issue in the series, Eye of the Serpent, will be available on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The Mask of Haliya is a young adult urban fantasy that follows the journey of a troubled Filipina-American teen who discovers a mysterious mask at her great-grandmother's wake. A gritty drama inspired by Philippine mythology, the story engages with topics like mental health, intergenerational trauma, and corruption, with a major emphasis on its female characters.

Founded by creator Cecilia Lim, Kwento Comics is an international all-Asian women comic book company whose mission is to create stories that introduce Filipino and other Asian mythos to a wider audience. Lim's team is comprised of head writer Kaitlyn Fajilan (Fruit Fly, Madeira), head artist Renoida Renovilla (Creative Connections and Commons, Inc.), cover artist Kathryn Layno (Batman Legends of the Dark Knight, Castlevania), editor Jenapher Zheng (Oblivious, Borrowed Light), colorist Charlyn Duy, and producer Waverley Lim (The Women's Project). Kwento Comics recognizes the importance of representation, and they hope that the narrative scope and level of social commentary within Haliya will illuminate Asian identity on a global level.

Pre-orders for hard copies of The Mask of Haliya: Eye of the Serpent can be purchased now at www.kwentocomics.com. Pre-orders for digital copies can be made at the Amazon Kindle store. Paperback copies will also be available at select comic book stores nationwide in the US.

Kwento Comics can be found on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @kwentocomics.

For sponsorships and business inquiries, please contact hello@kwentocomics.com, ATTN: Meriden Angeles.

