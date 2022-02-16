Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LUNI on February 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LUNI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List LUNI on February 18, 2022

Launched in 2019, Terra chain is a secure, decentralized and perspective modern network based in South Korea. To bring amusement and new features to Terra blockchain, a decentralized token named LUNI was created with core functions and utilities such as P2E games, LUNILAND metaverse integrated with NFTs, mobile application, staking and reward system, Terra based wallet and real events for the community.

The LUNI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LUNI

LUNI is a decentralized token which brings benefits and entertainment on Terra Network. It is created to bring amusement and new features to Terra blockchain.

Terra chain is first created in 2018 and launched in 2019 as a secure, decentralized and perspective modern network based in South Korea. Prior to LUNI release, founders conducted thorough research and analyzed multiple independent chains such as ETH, BSC, SOL, ADA, NEAR and many more to estimate which one is the best platform to launch new token in November 2021. Terra won decisively.

The staking of LUNI is already available. Additionally, planned staking development phase 2 and phase 3 will integrate Genesis LUNI NFTs with staking system. In the coming future, LUNI will launch unique NFTs that are digitalized from handmade physical Balinese style LUNI related paintings, and upload them to Terra NFT marketplace. Mobile application with P2E games is planned to be developed, and LUNI wallet will be deployed as well. The team has already started working on the design of the unique metaverse called LUNILAND, which will be the first metaverse on Terra blockchain with virtual plots and integration with NFTs that will allow to generate passive income.

Last but not least, the rebranding of LUNI that the team has been working on is worth looking forward to, and its first effects will be visible before LUNI's presentation in Dubai on World Blockchain Summit March, 2022.

About LUNI Token

The max supply of LUNI is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000), 60% of it is provided for public sale, 15% will be burned by removing them from TS and sending to a special Terra wallet which acts as a black hole, 10% is kept as a reserve for all marketing related actions, another 10% is provided for ecosystem reserve, and the rest 5% is allocated to team wallets.

The LUNI token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022, investors who are interested in LUNI investment can easily buy and sell LUNI on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of LUNI on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about LUNI Token:

Official Website: https://www.luniofficial.com

Telegram: https://t.me/LUNIonTerra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LUNIonTerra

Discord: https://discord.gg/B8FA9fFHT9

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

media@lbank.info

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113973