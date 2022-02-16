Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ART ONLINE (ARTF) on February 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARTF/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.
Figure 1: ART ONLINE (ARTF) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
The world has been changing dramatically since digitalization became a new trend, and with the power of blockchain technology, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) has emerged, making art digitalization greater and easier than ever. ArtOnline is a platform for users to collect, buy and sell NFTs based on real art. It gives hope to children with developmental disabilities around the world by turning their art into NFTs, and plans to build a metaverse for NFTs with many unique features. ART ONLINE (ARTF), the native token of ArtOnline ecosystem, has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on February 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing ArtOnline
ArtOnline is a platform where users can collect, buy and sell NFTs that are based on real art, which includes Korean traditional art, Buddhist culture art, art by children with disabilities, digital printing art, textile pattern art, and may more. Users of ArtOnline can easily buy the digital art NFTs, display them at Art Museum, and freely trade with other users along with various finance programs linked through DeFi.
Using Polygon to create blockchain network, ArtOnline focuses on creating an NFT world that is based on the real artworks from the real world. It mirrors these artworks to make NFTs, such as Asian artwork mirroring, casual figure 3D printing mirroring, Buddhist Tanghwa mirroring, Arab art mirroring and so on.
In addition to art mirroring and NFT marketplace, ArtOnline is also building a metaverse for the NFT world. It will include aggregator platform for multi-type of arts, a prediction market, and a metaverse art gallery.
To use ArtOnline, one could simply create a wallet that supports ArtOnline platform, link the wallet with the platform, search for valuable and diversified NFTs and participate in purchasing them using the ARTF tokens through the wallet.
About ARTF Token
ARTF is the native token of ArtOnline that moves and trades in the ArtOnline NFT marketplace and ArtOnline ecosystem. It provides multiple strategies to increase its value, such as token transaction activation, incentive token burning, expansion of exchanges, etc. 20% of the revenue from NFT sales provides dividend cash flow to ARTF token, and there will be tokens such as transaction fees directly burned after users purchase NFT items. It also features automatic trading system and decentralized community pool.
Based on Klayton, the ARTF token has a total supply of 150 million (i.e. 150,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on February 16, 2022, investors who are interested in ArtOnline investment can easily buy and sell ARTF on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of ARTF on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
