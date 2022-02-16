(ERIC) News: Why Did Ericsson Stock Price Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or "the Company") ERIC.

On February 16, 2022, Ericsson disclosed the results of an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq. The company's investigation had identified payments made to use alternate transport routes to circumvent Iraqi Customs when militant organizations, including Islamic State, controlled some transport routes. Ericsson said it could not determine if any employee was directly involved in financing such organizations; it noted that as a result of the investigation, several employees had left the company.

Following this news, Ericsson's stock price was down over 14% in pre-market trading on February 16, 2022.

