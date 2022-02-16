Morie INU (MORIE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Morie INU (MORIE) on February 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MORIE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Meme has become an important part of human culture in today's world, especially drawing widespread attention in crypto space. As the first MaaS (meme as a service) token, Morie INU (MORIE) is here to create a new meta that supports larger communities, with features including NFT floor sweeping, deflationary/redistribution growth, and native NFT marketplace. The MORIE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on February 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Morie INU

Morie INU is a community meme token that services the NFT ecosystem. Different from any other meme token, Morie INU is building an ecosystem on top of an ecosystem.

As a MaaS token, Morie INU will serve the current NFT community and push its floor price above anything that has been seen until now. The way it works is that the marketing wallet will continuously sweep the floor of NFTs. This will keep the price of NFTs up, giving current holders confidence in their NFT investment while growing its DAO assets.

The holding in MORIE grows as holders continue to hold, and gains value through its black hole deflationary system. In addition, the native NFT marketplace allows users to buy its NFT assets form the vault using MORIE tokens.

Morie INU will airdrop holders of NFTs and invite them into its club. The team will be hosting NFT giveaways worth over 1 ETH once a week for its best supporters and competition winners. Morie INU will also allow its holders to re-purchase NFTs lower than the sweep floor price which will go up in auction.

About MORIE Token

MORIE is the native token of the Morie INU. Buying MORIE will boost the NFT ecosystem. Market wallet sweeping not only raises the floor but also gives MORIE a use case. Investors can hold MORIE and receive redistribution meanwhile the deflationary tokenomics are activated. A black hole was created and tokens were burnt upon launch so that it can speed up the deflation.

The total supply of MORIE is 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000), 50% of it is burnt on launch, 15% of it is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for liquidity, 5% is provided for airdrop, another 5% is allocated to the team, and the rest 15% is for the CEX reserve. It taxes a total of 11% on each transaction, 6% of it is for marketing wallet (NFT Sweep), 3% is for liquidity, 1% will be burnt, and the rest 1% is for redistribution.

The MORIE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on February 15, 2022, investors who are interested in Morie INU investment can easily buy and sell MORIE on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of MORIE on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

