ArrowStream Sees Record Growth in 2021, New Hiring Momentum for 2022 and Beyond

ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the market-leading supply chain intelligence solution for the foodservice industry, announced record growth in 2021 that advanced supply chain technology for its restaurant operators, manufacturers, and distributor customers.
In 2021, ArrowStream brought enhancements to critical supply chain areas including inventory management, contract management, foodservice incident management (FSIM) and commodity intelligence. Benefits for customers include simplified and accelerated contract and price data management, visibility of inventory and PO alerts to avoid out-of-stock items, and commodity data that allows customers to establish predictive food prices for the upcoming year and build strategies to off-set inflation or take advantage of deflation.
ArrowStream is proud to welcome new partners to our network, including Wings & Rings, Jinya Holdings, California Pizza Kitchen, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux & Bar, CHOW Purchasing, SSP America, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, Taher, Inc., and GOSH Enterprises - Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lenny's Grills and Subs. ArrowStream prides itself on solving customer challenges, and has introduced expanded partnership solutions for Performance Food Group, Ben E. Keith, SYSCO, Sbarro, International Dairy Queen, CKE Restaurants, Papa Murphy's Pizza, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group and Panda Restaurant Group.
"Last year reinforced the need for mission-critical information and analytics for the supply chain, and ArrowStream played a pivotal role in providing solutions to our customers as they navigate this complex environment," said Raleigh McClayton, CEO at ArrowStream. "We introduced several product enhancements to tackle critical issues facing the industry. We remain committed to bringing efficiency and transparency to the foodservice supply chain through innovative solutions and ensuring our staff of industry and technology experts represents our customers' needs. The greatest testament to our success is whether we're solving problems for our clients, and we're proud to have welcomed 17 new customers while renewing or expanding contracts with all of our existing customers."
ArrowStream welcomed several key executive hires in 2021, including Raleigh McClayton as Chief Executive Officer, Jillian Sheehan as Chief Financial Officer, Deepak Kaimal as Chief Technology Officer and Raj Badarinath as Chief Revenue Officer. Along with the strong existing management team, including Jeff Dorr and Bill Michalski, ArrowStream is investing heavily in its product and team to remain at the forefront of innovation in the space.
For restaurant chain operators, foodservice suppliers and distributors seeking to improve their supply chain operations and partner collaboration, please contact ArrowStream at www.arrowstream.com/demo.
