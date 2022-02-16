Author Adarin Gohl's New Book 'When Santa Claus Goes Medieval' is a Delightful Children's Story Full of Excitement and Holiday Cheer for Readers of All Ages

SEABECK, Wash. - February 16, 2022 - (

Adarin Gohl, who is retired after 20 years in the Navy, has completed his new book "When Santa Claus Goes Medieval": an engaging children's story that follows Santa Claus on his turbulent Christmas Eve trip around the world.

Author Adarin Gohl describes his imaginative tale, writing, "It is about a Christmas that was so foggy that supplies could not get into the North Pole, so Santa had to improvise. To make matters worse, Rudolph got hurt and couldn't lead the sleigh, so Santa had to go from bright light to bright light. Santa made his way down to the South Pole, where he found the people of Zergum. They had some animals that could help Santa get through the fog. As Santa delivered presents, he told the animals about the most famous wonders of the world. He made it back to the South Pole and swapped back to the reindeer and headed home, but with the fog so thick, he lost his way. The reindeer got tired, and the sleigh went down to the ocean."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adarin Gohl's heartfelt tale invites readers to discover how Santa Claus's Christmas Eve adventure will end. Will he make it back to the North Pole safely?

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "When Santa Claus Goes Medieval" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

