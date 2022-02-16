WB Powers Jr.'s New Book 'The Guard' Follows the Story of the Best Basketball Player in the World as He Battles for His Livelihood, Both on and Off Court

NEW YORK - February 16, 2022 - (

WB Powers Jr. has completed his new book "The Guard": an enthralling and original story that blends genres to make for a more interesting read. This is an action-packed tale that is suitable for all kinds of readers.

Powers shares, "Being the best basketball player in the world is tough! Especially when a championship is on the line! Try going through all of that with assassins and all kinds of different groups out to kill you! In an unfamiliar world, Boomer strives to survive, win a championship, and find the truth about who he can trust. While being guarded by a highly trained woman (Aneshelle), who proves to be worth every penny he makes, Boomer will find many things from his past that could literally come back to kill him. Can Aneshelle be the guard he needs?"

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, WB Powers Jr.'s exciting tale that packs sports, action, romance and adventure into one has something for everyone.

Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase "The Guard" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

