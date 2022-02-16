Author Marilyn Marie's New Book, 'Brave, Holy, Silly Little Heart,' is a Compelling Collection of Poetry That Allows Readers to See the World Through the Author's Eyes

NEW YORK - February 16, 2022 - (

)

Marilyn Marie, an emergency room nurse who is working her way through graduate school while traveling the country, has completed her new book, "Brave, Holy, Silly Little Heart": a collection of impactful poetry written to inspire and soothe readers.

Author Marilyn Marie has been writing for as long as she can remember. Most of her poems live in little journals scattered throughout her childhood homes and bookshelves. She has also shared a sizeable collection of her work on Instagram.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marilyn Marie's mesmerizing work was written with the hope that these poems will make it through the pages of the book and into the hearts of people who need to hear them.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Brave, Holy, Silly Little Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

