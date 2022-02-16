Author Joan E. Hayward's New Book 'The Tale of Amber and Blackie' is a Powerful Story of Making New Friends and Moving on After a Loved One Passes On

WEED, Calif. - February 16, 2022 - (

Joan E. Hayward, a former preschool teacher with a B.A. in psychology, currently working as a bus driver, has completed her new book "The Tale of Amber and Blackie": a potent and moving tale of an older dog that must learn to accept a new puppy and teach her all there is to know.

"Amber was shocked when she saw the little furry ball of fluff eating her breakfast," writes Hayward. "She knew her quiet little life would never be the same. They named the little furry ball of fluff Blackie. At first, Amber wanted nothing to do with Blackie. Then it happened. Blackie wined because she missed her mom, and Amber felt bad."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joan E. Hayward's charming tale provides important and invaluable life lessons for readers of all ages. Despite initially disliking the young pup Blackie, Amber learns to make nice and finds a dear friend in the process. As Amber's life comes to an end, Blackie demonstrates the importance of moving on after the loss of a loved one while still managing to honor her friend's memory. Accompanied with lavish illustrations that help to punctuate the story's deep and insightful message, "The Tale of Amber and Blackie" is sure to be an invaluable tool for readers seeking to navigate the difficult moments in life.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "The Tale of Amber and Blackie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

