Edwin Camacho's New Book 'Home at Last' is a Tale Based on the Author's Own Family Folklore, Highlighting the Similarities Across Humanity Around the World

Edwin Camacho, born in Puerto Rico and a former U.S. Navy sailor, has completed his new book "Home at Last": a folklore-based tale that brings to light the similarities and differences of various cultures.
Camacho says of his new book, "In the novel, the international themes of friendship and forgiveness, love and marriage, and religion and politics are explored. While our cosmetic and cultural differences are exposed, our deeper internal similarities are also revealed. At the conclusion, the novel teaches us that just when all hope seems to have been lost, common human dignity prevails."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edwin Camacho's cultural tale forces the reader to confront the similarities in different cultures that are so often ignored. Camacho creates a world based in reality so the reader can more easily connect to the ideas he's presenting and apply them to real life. "Home at Last" is a story rooted in Camacho's own family folklore and the reader can feel those influences jumping off the page.
Edwin Camacho writes about what makes humans overwhelmingly connected despite the obvious differences. Despite humanities need for individuality there are so many common struggles that bind humans together. "Home at Last" asks the reader to think critically about why similarities are hidden while differences are highlighted.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "Home at Last" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
