Shelly Wheeler's New Book 'Foxy and Friends' is a Fun and Lighthearted Look at the Adventures of Forest Creatures, Inspired by the Author's Experiences With Wildlife

Shelly Wheeler has completed her new book "Foxy and Friends": a brief and animated glimpse look into the lives and adventures of forest creatures.

Wheeler says, "This book is inspired by the many wildlife creatures in my own backyard and the photos I have taken of them. Join the adventures of Foxy the Fox, Rocky Raccoon, Stinky the Skunk, and Cy the Coyote as they embark on fun and adventure in the forest. Travel along in this story of friendship and discovery and even learn some fun facts you might not have known about these creatures."

Published by Newman Spring Publishing, Shelly Wheeler's charismatic tale hooks young readers into a story inspired by Wheeler's real life. Using photos she took herself, Wheeler creates a story of adventure and exploration taking place right in her own backyard. Wheeler uses real animal facts to engage young readers in the story of "Foxy and Friends." Readers will discover a delightful world inhabited by darling critters learning all about life.

Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Foxy and Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Spring Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

