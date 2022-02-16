Author Latasha Duarte's New Book 'Story 1987' is an Impactful Story of Personal Growth and Dedication Based on the Empowering True Story of Overcoming Adversity

NEWPORT, R.I. - February 16, 2022 - (

Latasha Duarte, a wife and mother of two who received her BA in psychology at the University of Rhode Island, has completed her new book "Story 1987": a gripping and potent work that shares a journey through difficult times.

Author Latasha Duarte describes her work, writing, "Having big dreams in a land of no hope keep the drive in me, instilling motivation onto others. I challenged myself every day while breaking down mentally and physically. However, my intention for this story was to inspire others to keep pushing no matter what life throws at them. If, at any point in life, I did wrong, it was to make something right. Writing this story gave me closure. It gave me the strength to continue my education while continuing on the right path of life. I learned structure from conservatives and learning how to live free with the liberals. Every day is a day to learn and grow. This book is a seed planted for every reader to be inspired by this story."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Latasha Duarte's mesmerizing tale shares a meaningful journey fueled by the power of perseverance.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Story 1987" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

