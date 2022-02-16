Author Garland W. Yarborough MD FACG FACP's New Book 'Following My Dreams' is an Inspiring Memoir That Highlights the Power of Determination and Perseverance

MEQUON, Wis. - February 16, 2022 - (

Garland W. Yarborough MD FACG FACP, a physician board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, has completed his new book "Following My Dreams": the compelling true story of a young boy born and raised in poverty in Oklahoma who struggled in school, especially in reading and math.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Garland W. Yarborough's impactful memoir chronicles the author's inspirational life.

Fighting to protect himself at school resulted in several severe disciplinary actions. When faced with the possibility of being sent to a home for delinquent boys, he became determined to make a change.

With the help of his mother, he turned things around, accelerating to the top of his class and excelling in sports. He used that momentum to propel him forward toward his goal of becoming a doctor. Through hard work and perseverance, his dreams came true.

Author Garland W. Yarborough is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in physiology. He is also a graduate of Wake Forest Medical School. He did an internship and residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, for three years, followed by a fellowship in gastroenterology at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, for two years. He is the author and co-author of several papers studying the effects of different drugs on coronary circulation in dogs.

He is also the author of a paper comparing the findings of rigid proctoscope with that of fiberoptic flexible sigmoidoscopy. These findings gave credence to the benefit of colonoscopy in the screening of individuals for colon cancer.

