LBank Exchange Will List THE9 on February 18, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list THE9 on February 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the THE9/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022.





The9 company is a firm that manages the businesses such as payment interlocking devices and operating systems such as kiosks and gates, ticketing system and so on. With a strong belief that blockchain will be a representative system of the world in the near future, The9 company integrates its existing business system with blockchain technology and tokenization to maximize competitiveness and scope of business. Its native THE9 token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing The9 company

The9 company is with THE9COMPANYKOREA, the world's largest kiosk operator that provides free kiosk ticketing and management systems for tourist destinations around the world and offers kiosks for merchants across the globe. Starting with the CGV ticketing system, The9 company has installed and operated various related devices on behalf of kiosk and established the multi-use facility operating system over the past 10 years. Some major contractors of it include LVMAMA and C-TRIP in China, DOKU in Indonesia, and so on. Currently, the company is operating the Jeju island project and other small business purpose kiosk project. Established alliances in Asia, the United States, and parts of Europe, it will expand into 30 alliances in the future and will proceed with the current business model, pre-Investment Fee Distribution with alliances.

In addition, The9 company intends to draw a grand picture to overcome the obstacles to the inconvenience of language in the way of experiencing tourism, the inconvenience of exchange and loss of value issued by the payment system of each country's currency, and the inconvenience of loss of reward value in the operating system of natives and foreigners.

The9 company is establishing a blockchain system by sharing the technology of EXA Lab, which developed the mainnet for the first time in Korea to efficiently connect the global network. The blockchain system built by the The9 company makes payment the most important key, which approves and builds cryptocurrency as one of the existing means of payment. It also provides globally integrated mileage services that enable users to use mileages anywhere in the world. In addition, the company is building an ecosystem through MEDIUM KOKPLAY, which shares the same vision. By the vision the company is expanding its foundation into a global network platform through the link between various businesses, while eliminating inconveniences presented based on current projects.

Recognizing the philosophical ideology of blockchain, The9 company is confident that blockchain will be a representative system of the world in the near future. The number "8" has a meaning of representing the eight directions that make up the earth, The9 company believes the potential of "resources-based system" is the eight directions and The9 company will be at the center.

About THE9 Token

THE9 is the native token of The9 company's blockchain system. It can be used as an alternative payment currency for global tourists, to purchase products from kiosks in operation, to provide merchant mileage, incentives, and so on.

Based on ERC20, it has a total supply of 10 billion tokens (i.e. 10,000,000,000), 40% of it is provided for the ecosystem, another 40% is provided for mileage, 10% is for development and operation, 5% is for marketing, and the rest 5% is allocated to the foundation.

THE9 token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on February 18, 2022, investors who are interested in THE9 investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of THE9 on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

