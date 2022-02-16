NetCents Technology Announces Agnes Li as Senior Finance Controller

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. NC (FSE: 26N) NTTCF ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce the continued recruitment of key personnel for their executive team, Agnes Li will serve as Senior Finance Controller.
Ms. Li is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with 15 years' experience in finance and accounting. She also has executive experience building and managing accounting departments. She is a leader in digital transformations using technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain, Procure to Pay (P2P) systems and Machine Learning and now brings her expertise to the NetCents' Accounting Department.
The Executive team at NetCents is focused on our global recruitment strategy to bolster corporate talent and recourses. Agnes Li is the latest addition to NetCents as an outcome of this new process started mid last year.
About Us
NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward- thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.
For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
NetCents Technology Inc.
"Clayton Moore"
Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113821
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.