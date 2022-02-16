DigiMax Launches CryptoHawk AI Mobile App on Apple and Google App Stores

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. DIGI (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it has launched its new mobile app version of CryptoHawk AI on Apple and Google App stores around the globe.





New "Freemium" Subscription Also Launched

CryptoHawk AI is one of the most comprehensive crypto investing insight tools available in the market today. Bringing free access to this insight means that anyone on the planet can access Artificial Intelligence to help them make better investing decisions.

CryptoHawk AI provides three sets of trading insights providing benefits to virtually any type of trader or investor that includes:

LONG-SHORT - provides buy and sell recommendations hourly for BTC and ETH

TREND WATCH - provides swing-trade buy and sell opportunities over a multi-week basis for 10 larger market cap cryptocurrencies

ALTCOIN RADAR - assesses unusual volume and sentiment activity toward up to 200 coins that are below the top 100 market cap coins and alerts traders when this occurs.

Following a soft launch last week, CryptoHawk AI is so far enjoying a 4.9 and 5.0 rating on Apple and Google App stores, respectively, with more than 100 positive ratings and reviews combined.

CryptoHawk AI is available on Apple App Store and Google Play or through the web at www.cryptohawk.ai

The App is now available in three versions: Freemium, Smart Plan, and Pro Plan.

Further, the AI supporting the Long-Short predictions has been updated to include additional database correlations and input, which has decreased the number of such calls and also increased the accuracy and timing.

"CryptoHawk AI is a game-changer that elevates cryptocurrency investing opportunities to a larger population", - says DigiMax CTO Thierry Hubert. "Whether cryptocurrency prices are rising or falling, using artificial intelligence assists any investor in confirming their own theories, or developing new trading strategies. Artificial intelligence will continue to produce a less biased and more accurate set of trading data indicators than an individual can do on their own, or simply by using technical analysis."

