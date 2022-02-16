Zagent Game Mainnet Is Launching on February 16 - the First Game in the ZoonVerse Ecosystem

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - The ZAGENT Project has launched the IDO and successfully listed on PancakeSwap. Mainnet will be released at 2PM UTC, February 16th, 2022 with a big explosion on the horizon. Zagent is built from the combination of game server and blockchain through blockchain gateway.
Zagent and CryptoZoon become strategic partners with the vision of jointly developing and building the ideal ZoonVerse.
1. Project Overview
Zagent combines the enjoyment of traditional games with the convenience of click-to-earn and the profitability of game-fi.
Zagent Game
Zagent Gem (ZEG) is the fundamental token of the Zagent ecosystem.
Zagent has learned from the predecessors to come up with comprehensive solutions in terms of both gameplay and economy.
Zagent has designed a thorough Roadmap for development, beginning in 2022, to attain the prime goal of creating the ideal ZoonVerse.
Zagent is a strategic partner of the CryptoZoon project. They will become the first two pieces of the ZoonVerse.
During the game-play, the Zagent are separated into four tribes, each representing one of the four elements: water, fire, earth, and air. They have 6 rarities and 6 levels. The higher the rarity and level, the more rewards for each win.
- Each Zagent will have 2 limited stats: The number of plays in a single day (Daily Battles) and the number of plays over their life (Total Battles).
2. Presale, IDO and listing event
In approximately 15 seconds, Zagent completed the Presale round and hit the hard cap of 200 BNB. Zagent then proceeded to gather an additional 1,000 BNB from the IDO round in under 40 minutes.
Zagent IDO and INO
On February 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. UTC, the pancake swap listing event occurred.
- The ZEG token achieved an all-time high of $0.65, about 7 times its listing price and nearly 13 times its presale price.
- The first day's trading volume was approximately $15 million USD.
- When just half of the tokens were released, the diluted market cap hit $16 million.
- ZEG/BNB reached the top 1 "Hot Pairs" on Dextools.
- ZEG is available on CoinMarketCap and many other tracking sites.
LP tokens and unclaimed ZEG tokens were locked on a trusted platform after the listing.
Following the listing, the Zagent Project published their proof of smart contract auditing by an audit third party.
In addition, Zagent Gem is also available on the ZT Exchange, in the ZEG/USDT trading pair.
The INO for Pioneers event is currently taking place.
3. Upcoming Events
Zagent Mainnet Game is going to be released on the Zagent WebApp in just 2 days after listing. The marketplace will also open for trading Zagent Characters in the next few days.
4. Social Links
Website: https://zagent.io
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ZagentNews
Telegram Group: https://t.me/ZagentIO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZagentIO
Discord: https://discord.gg/uYM7UeuQ2j
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZagentZ/
