Medallion Financial Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Medallion Financial To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion Financial" or the "Company") MFIN.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Medallion Financial stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: http://www.faruqilaw.com/MFIN.







There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

Before the market opened on December 29, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), filed a complaint alleging the taxicab medallion financing company and two of its corporate officers engaged in two schemes in attempts to reverse the Company's declining stock price.

Charges in the complaint include violating antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws amongst others.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock fell more than 50% in premarket and intraday trading on December 29, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113941