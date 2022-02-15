JFOODO Presents Hamachi, Japan's Unique Oceanic Delight

10 Great Places to Try Hamachi Right Now
10 top chefs in New York City and Los Angeles are serving a specially crafted hamachi dish to their menus.
Hamachi may very well be the National fish of Japan. This versatile pinkish white fish is often served as crudo, sushi, or sashimi, but Hamachi is getting its due when 10 top chefs (seven in New York and three in Los Angeles) serve specially crafted Hamachi dishes during JFOODO's Hamachi promotion through February 28. This special promotion is designed to cast a wide net on the fish, also commonly known as Japanese Amberjack, Yellowtail, or Buri.
Both wild and farmed Hamachi are extremely popular in Japan. Farmed Hamachi are delicious all year round, but wild Hamachi are especially seasonable in the colder months when the fish have a higher fat content. The chefs were asked to come up with a dish using Hamachi that reflects their cuisine to show that the fish can be adapted to styles other than Japanese. In the hands of these masters, Hamachi takes on personalities from Scandinavia, Peru, France, America, and Japan. The dish will be served as either an appetizer, entree, or part of a tasting menu. It is showcased raw, marinated, poached, grilled, steamed, and sauteed, and always the result is pure perfection. What's best is that Hamachi offers a number of nutritional benefits. Because it is a naturally oily fish, it is high in omega-3 fatty acids (similarly to salmon), which are important for brain and heart health. This fish is also particularly high in vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium. Diners will get to experience the joy of hamachi at the following participating restaurants. To view photos and recipes, go to the Hamachi website.
- New York City -
Chef Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit
Hamachi Crudo and a Sea Buckthorn Vinaigrette
Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske, Contra
Olive Oil Poached Hamachi with Radish Broth and Charred Scallions
Chef Mary Attea, The Musket Room
Japanese Hamachi Crudo with Winter Citrus, Pistachios and Pomegranate
Chef George Mendes, Veranda
Hamachi Confit, Crisped Kombu, Smoked Ginger Butter
Chef Erik Ramirez, Llama san
Hamachi Tiradito, Uni, Coconut, Matcha
Chef Manabu Asanuma, THE GALLERY by odo
"Hamachi Daikon"
Simmered Yellowtail Belly and Turnip served with Kuruma Prawn, Taro, Shiitake, Mizuna
Chef Kuniaki Yoshizawa, Wokuni
Aburi Sushi
- Los Angeles -
Chef Josiah Citrin, Citrin
Japanese Hamachi, Radish, Coriander, Enoki, Yuzu Kosho "Leche de Tigre"
Chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence
Wild Japanese Hamachi, Creme Fraiche, Wasabi, Shiso and Celtuce
Chef David Schlosser, Shibumi
Grilled Japanese Hamachi with Hoshigaki and Ginger
To learn more, visit https://seafood-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/us/index.html
