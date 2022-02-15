Gatos Silver Shareholder Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Gatos Silver To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On January 25, 2022, Gatos Silver provided a resource and reserve update for the Los Gatos Joint Venture, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance. Stating, "the Company concluded that there were errors in the technical report entitled "Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico" with an effective date of July 1, 2020 (the '2020 Technical Report'), as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG's mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion."

On this news, Gatos Silver stock was down 68.89% in intra-day trading on by the market close on January 26, 2022.

