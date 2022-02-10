Author Heidi Marqua's new book, 'What's That Noise?' is a playful tale of two friends who hear an unfamiliar sound and venture to find its source

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - February 10, 2022 - (

Heidi Marqua, a California native who was raised on a rice ranch with her close family, has completed her new book, "What's That Noise?": a playful children's tale.

When an unfamiliar sound finds worm and bird on their friendly day outside, they team up to find where it is coming from. Bird and worm search high and low to find the origin of this silly sound. When they finally find the source, they meet a friend in need of some help.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heidi Marqua's new book is a beautiful example of friendship and curiosity paired with vibrant illustrations.

Readers can purchase "What's That Noise?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

