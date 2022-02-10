Sarah Qualls' New Book 'Trauma Queen' Is A Great Journey Of Understanding One's Life In Different Emotional States

Fulton Books author Sarah Qualls, a first-time author, a mother, and a veteran, has completed her most recent book "Trauma Queen": an intimate journal that deals with personal conflicts and warring personalities of the self. It is learning how to overcome things with poise and natural ease.
Qualls shares, "Has the trauma from your past caused you to react to events in your life in a rather dramatic way? Do you often feel overwhelmed with the intense emotions and knee-jerk reactions that seem to run your life? If so, then you've found a place.
"Through heartfelt stories of pain and survival, Trauma Queen helps to identify how trauma influences all aspects of our lives and how we can channel some of that energy for good! Written from a woman's point of view and speaking specifically to women, Trauma Queen will give you a new sense of empowerment and encouragement as you navigate this crazy, painful, beautiful, and wonderful adventure we call life.
"Take back ownership of your emotions and your reactions to them with this interactive journey through real-life struggles."
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Qualls' book is a companion for everyone struggling in daily life over the past traumas that continue to haunt them. With this encouraging work, they will find comfort and healing in navigating life.
This book also proceeds with rediscovering oneself and facing the past to heal the pain and be free of its shackles.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Trauma Queen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.