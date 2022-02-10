Sarah Qualls' New Book 'Trauma Queen' Is A Great Journey Of Understanding One's Life In Different Emotional States

BENTON, Ark. - February 10, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Sarah Qualls, a first-time author, a mother, and a veteran, has completed her most recent book "Trauma Queen": an intimate journal that deals with personal conflicts and warring personalities of the self. It is learning how to overcome things with poise and natural ease.

Qualls shares, "Has the trauma from your past caused you to react to events in your life in a rather dramatic way? Do you often feel overwhelmed with the intense emotions and knee-jerk reactions that seem to run your life? If so, then you've found a place.

"Through heartfelt stories of pain and survival, Trauma Queen helps to identify how trauma influences all aspects of our lives and how we can channel some of that energy for good! Written from a woman's point of view and speaking specifically to women, Trauma Queen will give you a new sense of empowerment and encouragement as you navigate this crazy, painful, beautiful, and wonderful adventure we call life.

"Take back ownership of your emotions and your reactions to them with this interactive journey through real-life struggles."

Published by Fulton Books, Sarah Qualls' book is a companion for everyone struggling in daily life over the past traumas that continue to haunt them. With this encouraging work, they will find comfort and healing in navigating life.

This book also proceeds with rediscovering oneself and facing the past to heal the pain and be free of its shackles.

