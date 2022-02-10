Author David Sawyer's new book, 'The Son' is a compelling tale that tells a story of a family who meet Jesus on their way to Israel

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. - February 10, 2022 - (

David Sawyer, a retired school psychologist, has completed his new book, "The Son": a compelling, spiritual tale.

Sawyer shares, "Two legions of Roman soldiers invade a remote mountain kingdom while on their way to subdue an anticipated rebellion in distant Israel. In the battle, the king is killed, and the queen and two daughters are taken captive. The prince, the Son, and his best friend survive the battle and pursue the Romans to Israel, hoping to rescue his family. They encounter Jesus and His disciples in Samaria where friend Noro becomes a disciple, but Prince Marcus continues his quest. He seeks out Barabbas, a Jewish rebel, and they plot the family's rescue from the Romans. Things don't go as planned, however, and Marcus reaches an unfortunate end."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Sawyer's new book came to life after writing of his own spiritual experiences through poetry for many years, until he felt called to share this particular story.

