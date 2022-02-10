Authors Janis Kay and Gabi Sterling's New Book 'Jilly's Journey' is a Heartwarming Tale Chronicling One Girl's Difficult Journey

PERRYSBURG, Ohio - February 10, 2022 - (

Janis Kay, proud grandmother who channeled her worries and fears into writing, and Gabi Sterling, excellent illustrator and vibrant granddaughter, have completed their new book, "Jilly's Journey": a heartwarming tale of a girl who is "as tough as nails."

Kay shares, "Jillian lives with her family (and two dogs) in Perrysburg, a small town in Northwest Ohio. She is in the eighth grade at a private school. Her favorite sport is volleyball, and she's very good at it, along with swimming, which she learned to do in Florida before she could even walk.

"Upon completion of this book, Jilly was diagnosed with Usher's syndrome, which is the leading cause of deafness/blindness. Her journey is far from over, and I will continue documenting her awesome life for as long as I'm able."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janis Kay and Gabi Sterling's new book provides encouragement that with love and faith around, there can be a light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Readers can purchase "Jilly's Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

