Authors Janis Kay and Gabi Sterling's New Book 'Jilly's Journey' is a Heartwarming Tale Chronicling One Girl's Difficult Journey

Janis Kay, proud grandmother who channeled her worries and fears into writing, and Gabi Sterling, excellent illustrator and vibrant granddaughter, have completed their new book, "Jilly's Journey": a heartwarming tale of a girl who is "as tough as nails."
Kay shares, "Jillian lives with her family (and two dogs) in Perrysburg, a small town in Northwest Ohio. She is in the eighth grade at a private school. Her favorite sport is volleyball, and she's very good at it, along with swimming, which she learned to do in Florida before she could even walk.
"Upon completion of this book, Jilly was diagnosed with Usher's syndrome, which is the leading cause of deafness/blindness. Her journey is far from over, and I will continue documenting her awesome life for as long as I'm able."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janis Kay and Gabi Sterling's new book provides encouragement that with love and faith around, there can be a light at the end of a dark tunnel.
Readers can purchase "Jilly's Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.