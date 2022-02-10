Janet Rowe's New Book, 'Ariel' is a Whimsical Fiction That Gives Attention to the Women Who Have Suffered in Silence

HARRISBURG, Pa. - February 10, 2022 - (

)

Janet Rowe, a retired real estate appraiser, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, "Ariel": a thought-provoking piece that will make one believe that guardian angels do exist. This story is about an old soul named Ariel who has experienced living in different lifetimes with different personas. In her current lifetime, she goes by the name Janet, and this is her remarkable journey.

Rowe shares, "I believe we all have a guardian angel to guide us. I chose LDC because he is my angel. I have felt his presence as well as seen him. On that day you will read about in the book, he did save my life and my girls. It is important to listen to the whispers we all hear and give them credence. Your angel may one day save and change your life for the better. I believe that many souls return to earth to make our world a better place to live. Your angel could be at your shoulder right now, whispering."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Rowe's new book is a compelling read that highlights the importance of listening to one's inner voice. Just like Janet, everyone has their own companion. They are the guardian angels assigned by the Creator to each of His children.

This fascinating account is proof that despite the circumstances, everyone has their own spiritual guardian to help them overcome all the trials and tribulations.

Readers can purchase "Ariel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

